LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three University of Nevada, Las Vegas students received prestigious scholarships to help pay for school.

Faria Tavacoli, a public health major, and Vesper Evereux, a mechanical engineering major, are two UNLV students who were awarded the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, the nation’s premier undergraduate award in natural science, engineering, and mathematics. The scholarship provides up to $7,500 per year to help fund STEM education.

File photo of UNLV student (Credit: UNLV)

Zachary Billot was awarded the Harry S. Truman Scholarship. He is the eighth student in UNLV’s history to win the award. The Truman Foundation selected him from an impressive pool of 705 candidates from universities across the country. He will receive $30,000 for graduate study.

Truman scholars will receive their awards in a ceremony at the harry s. Truman Presidential Library in Missouri this May.

Each of the students plans to continue their education into graduate school.