University of Houston baseball team members self-quarantine following trip to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Houston is requiring all members of their baseball team, coaches, coaches and support staff to self-quarantine after one of their staff members developed COVID-19 symptoms following a team trip to Las Vegas, according to a Houston Chronicle reporter.

BREAKING: The University of Houston is requiring all members of UH baseball team, coaches and support staff to self-quarantine after a baseball staff member developed symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 following a team trip to Las Vegas — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) March 15, 2020

University of Houston’s baseball team was playing a tournament against UNLV’s baseball team last week. The teams played against each other on Tuesday, March 10. Their game on March 11 was canceled due to “unplayable field conditions.”

🔗 https://t.co/ehzN8duvS1 #M64 #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/vIic0QSfEY — Houston Baseball (@UHCougarBB) March 11, 2020

The University of Houston said in a statement on their website that there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases at their school at this time.

The statement went on to say:

“An Athletics staff member is being tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution due to symptoms. Precautionary steps have been taken to temporarily isolate members of the UH Community who he was in contact with until test results are received.” University of Houston

From Houston: The individual is currently being tested for COVID-19 and the pre-cautionary self-quarantine will last while UH awaits test results, which could take from 48-72 hours. Any related, potential exposure is thought to be limited to the UH baseball team and support staff — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) March 15, 2020

Houston coach Todd Whitting said players were informed Saturday “We’ve told them exactly the truth, that somebody in the program might possibly have contracted this and don’t know for sure but we’re taking precautionary measures at this point.” — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) March 15, 2020

We reached out to UNLV Athletics and received the following statement: