University of Houston baseball team members self-quarantine following trip to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Houston is requiring all members of their baseball team, coaches, coaches and support staff to self-quarantine after one of their staff members developed COVID-19 symptoms following a team trip to Las Vegas, according to a Houston Chronicle reporter.
University of Houston’s baseball team was playing a tournament against UNLV’s baseball team last week. The teams played against each other on Tuesday, March 10. Their game on March 11 was canceled due to “unplayable field conditions.”
The University of Houston said in a statement on their website that there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases at their school at this time.
The statement went on to say:
“An Athletics staff member is being tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution due to symptoms. Precautionary steps have been taken to temporarily isolate members of the UH Community who he was in contact with until test results are received.”University of Houston
We reached out to UNLV Athletics and received the following statement:
There are no known cases of COVID-19 at UNLV at this time. The University of Houston administration notified UNLV Athletics on Saturday evening that a member of UH’s baseball traveling staff is being evaluated for COVID-19 and awaiting test results. UNLV immediately notified all members and staff with the Rebel baseball team out of an abundance of caution. Guidance and resources have been shared with all staff and team members, including what actions to take if any symptoms develop.UNLV Athletics