LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The year-round horror offering from Universal set to make its Las Vegas debut now has a name, the company announced Tuesday.

In a release from Universal, the company announced the name of its new year-round horror experience in Las Vegas. Universal Horror Unleashed, to be located at AREA15 in Las Vegas, promises “a variety of unique, immersive, and horror-centric experiences.”

Not just for Halloween, the spin-off of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, popular with visitors in Southern California, Florida, and overseas, is set to become a permanent fixture in the 20-acre expansion of AREA15. The effort is “part of the [Universal’s] ambition to introduce new products to new audiences in new markets.”

The experience was announced in January. Upon its announcement, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said she believed Universal Horror Unleashed would be a welcome addition to the area.

“This is clearly economical development. Bringing someone the size of Universal Studios is no small feat,” Diaz said. “We know that year after year, their horror events sell out in Orlando and L.A., and we are looking forward to Las Vegas getting that much attention.”

An opening date has yet to be cemented for Universal Horror Unleashed.