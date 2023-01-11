LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Universal Parks and Resorts said it will be building and opening a year-round horror experience on the west side of Interstate 15 next to AREA15.

“With a variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night,” is how Universal described the concept for Las Vegas. “It will deliver on the thrills and frights its horror fans have come to love and excite anyone looking for a new level of experiential entertainment.”

Universal Parks Resorts to Bring Entirely New Year Round Horror Experience to Las Vegas. (NBCUniversal)

Universal said it will draw its concepts from its horror film history including “Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy and the Wolf Man – and redefined modern horror and suspense stories through collaborations with such high-profile filmmakers as Jason Blum, James Wan and Jordan Peele.”

“Universal is known for our ability to deliver original, highly-themed and terrifying horror entertainment experiences for millions of fans every year,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”

Universal said this new experience will be the anchor tenant in a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district and once complete will be 110,000 square feet.