Universal is bringing its wildly popular “Halloween Horror Nights” concept to Las Vegas with a new permanent “experience,” the company announced Wednesday.

The attraction will be the anchor tenant of a 20-acre expansion of the AREA15 entertainment district along Interstate 15 and encompass 110,000 square feet, the company said.

This will be the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience outside of its parks.

“It will deliver on the thrills and frights its horror fans have come to love and excite anyone looking for a new level of experiential entertainment,” Universal Parks & Resorts said in a news release.

Universal’s immersive horror-themed experience will be the anchor tenant of a 20-acre expansion of the AREA15 entertainment district along Interstate 15 and encompass 110,000 square feet. (Universal Parks & Resorts)

Universal has not revealed the name of the new attraction or a tentative opening date.

“Universal is known for our ability to deliver original, highly-themed and terrifying horror entertainment experiences for millions of fans every year,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”

AREA15, which opened in 2020, already offers several “immersive” attractions including virtual reality, psychedelic art, flight simulators and axe throwing.