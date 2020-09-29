UnitedHealthcare donates $1 million to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UnitedHealthcare has donated $1 million to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN).

The presentation ceremony was held Tuesday. Those in attendance included Nevada State Governor Steve Sisolak, Catholic Charities CEO Deacon Tom Roberts and President of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nevada Kelly Simonson.

UnitedHealthcare says the donation will help with the expansion of two vital programs, Meals on Wheels and Renewing Hope for Men. It will be distributed over the next three years.