United Way of Southern Nevada providing COVID-19 assistance to Latino community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) is expanding its COVID-19 assistance into the Latino community through funding and new partnerships.

The organization says it provided $150,000 to six partner organizations, some of which work in the Latino community. The funding was presented as part of Phase 4 of United Way’s Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund.

“We’ve received hundreds of calls from individuals looking for assistances, and these new partners will allow us to support people through organizations they already know and trust,” said Kyle Rahn, President & CEO of UWSN. “We urge our community to continue to donate to the EACN fund so we can expand this assistance to Southern Nevada’s most under-resourced populations.”

United Way says the Nevada Attorney General’s Office provided support for rent and mortgage assistance.

The organization currently has $2.3 million in the assistance fund, which it uses to help mobilize resources to provide food, shelter and utility assistance. UWSN says it needs at least $3 million more to meet immediate needs.

The following are organizations receiving funds from United Way:

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

HopeLink of Southern Nevada

Leaders in Training

Project 150

R.E.A.C.H. (Research Education and Access for Community Health)

The Cupcake Girls

If you need help, contact Nevada 2-1-1 at 1-866-535-5654. There, you will be able to find resources for specific types of assistance.

If you’d like to donate to United ay of Southern Nevada, click here, or text ‘UWSNFUND” to 313131.