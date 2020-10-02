United Way of Southern Nevada needs volunteers for today’s Day of Caring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of volunteers will be out in force today during the United Way of Southern Nevada’s Day of Caring.

It’s Southern Nevada’s largest one-day volunteer event.

Volunteers of all ages can make a difference from home or by volunteering in-person.

A Facebook LIVE kickoff celebration is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. today, followed at 10 a.m. by virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities with various nonprofits and community organizations. Visit their Facebook page.

United Way of Southern Nevada needs more than 200 volunteers to complete essential projects for its nonprofit partners, who are fighting on the frontlines in the community. This is an opportunity for volunteers to sign up to show their caring spirit for the nonprofits and community organizations that supported hundreds of thousands of Southern Nevadans through the pandemic.

United Way of Southern Nevada invites nonprofit and community organizations to submit volunteer opportunities that can be done virtually or in-person while social distancing.

More information is available at //uwsn.org/caring.