United Way of Southern Nevada just received its biggest donation ever

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — United Way of Southern Nevada has received a $10 million donation from, the largest in its history, from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

“A thousand emotions hit me at once,” said Kyle Rahn, the president of United Way of Southern Nevada who posted his response in a letter on the non-profit’s website.

Scott, who received much of her wealth in her divorce from Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, has donated millions of dollars to help organizations.

Rahn wrote that the donation is a clear message that Scott believes in the work that United Way is doing to help the community.

“Over the past nine months, need in our community increased dramatically and we stepped up to help Southern Nevada respond and recover. We raised $2.4 million to help 127,000 individuals struggling through the pandemic to keep food on the table, a roof over their heads and the lights on. We helped coordinate efforts for more than 200 nonprofits to provide resources to those in need. Our Volunteer Connect platform was up and running in a matter of days, when we were told it would take months. We distributed 274,000 face coverings and 6,780 bottles of hand sanitizer to keep local businesses and nonprofits safe and open.” Kyle Rahn, United Way of Southern Nevada

Rahn wrote the organization is “honored and humbled” to receive the donation, especially at a time when so many people have lost jobs, facing eviction and struggling to put food on the table. The donation will be used to help with Southern Nevada’s recovery.