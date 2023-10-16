LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — United Way of Southern Nevada is hosting the 16th annual Women United Suit Drive starting Monday, Oct. 16.

The annual Women United Suit Drive helps women in return-to-work programs at local nonprofits across Southern Nevada prepare for interviews, enter the workforce, and achieve financial stability.

Donors can drop off gently used business suits, dresses, hospital scrubs, shoes, and accessories to various locations across the valley. Donations will be accepted starting Oct. 16 through Nov. 3 at the following locations:

United Way of Southern Nevada Address: 5830 W. Flamingo Road Hours: Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday Drive-thru drop off available: Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3

Inspired Closets Address: 6445 W. Sunset Road Suite #160 Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday

Centennial Hills Library Address: 6711 N. Buffalo Drive Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sahara West Library Address: 9600 W. Sahara Avenue Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunrise Library Address: 5400 Harris Avenue Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clark County Library Address: 1401 East Flamingo Road Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Spring Valley Library Address: 4820 South Jones Blvd Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Windmill Library Address: 7060 West Windmill Lane Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Las Vegas Library Address: 951 West Lake Mead Blvd Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Anyone interested can also volunteer to sort suits and meet the Women United members at the Women United Suit Drive Sip & Sort on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 5 :30 p.m. to 8 p.m., or during the Women United Suit Drive drive-thru collection days on Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3 at United Way of Southern Nevada.

“I believe that our Women United giving group is a part of our DNA. Their dedication to empowering women, fostering equality, and strengthening communities has left an indelible mark on countless lives,” said Julian High, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada. “The Women United Suit Drive holds a special place in our hearts, and it represents a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and make a meaningful impact.”

Learn more about the United Way of Southern Nevada on its website.