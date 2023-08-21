LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) announced the dates of the annual Project REACH Senior Expo events.

Directly funded by United Way of Southern Nevada’s Emergency Assistance Fund and powered by the NV Energy Foundation, Project Reach provides financial assistance to seniors who are 62 years or older with past utility bills.

The dates include:

Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Orleans Casino and Hotel

Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Aliante Casino, Hotel & Spa

Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Palace Station Hotel & Casino

Eligible individuals and households can submit one application every 12 months and must meet the income eligibility guidelines. Applicants must provide proof of eligibility along with a copy of their past-due utility bill. Income eligibility and additional requirements can be found on the UWSN website.