United Way distributing $2M in emergency funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Financial help is on the way for Nevadans being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra requested $2 million in emergency funds early this winter, to help with housing and utility costs. Last week, in wake of the coronavirus, the Nevada Attorney General’s office approved the funding, which is part of a previously announced settlement agreement with Wells Fargo.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands of Nevadans without a job or with reduced work hours. The $2 million in emergency assistance is meant to help those struggling to pay for their rent, mortgage, utilities and food.

“How essential is it for me to eat? How essential is it for me to take advantage of lights? Pretty essential,” said Kyle Rahn, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada.

Rahn says the $2 million is a supplement to the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. So how can Nevadans in need get help? United Way will give the money to non-profit partners, who need to apply. That includes groups like the Salvation Army, Family Promise and Help of Southern Nevada, which will administer the funds.

“They do not give it to the recipient directly, they give it to the recipient’s landlord, lean holder, food vouchers,” Rahn said.

And when people ask for the assistance: “They have to substantiate it by a late notice from their rental apartment complex, or their mortgage company,” Rahn said.

Rahn says many things may be uncertain right now, but help is on the way.

“The challenge for us right now is just getting the money into the funds, so those non-profit partners can apply and get it out to the people, because they have people at their door right now,” Rahn said.

The funding will continue to supplement the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, until the next set federal appropriation is released next fall.

Rahn says this is a list of non-profit partners that have worked with United Way in the past, when it comes to emergency assistance for Nevadans: