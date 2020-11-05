United Way annual suit drive underway to help women return to workforce

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The goal of United Way of Southern Nevada’s annual suit drive is to empower women returning to the workforce.

United Way of Southern Nevada wants your professional work clothes, bags and accessories to help women put their best foot forward.

Last year’s drive collected nearly 9,000 professional items, including suits, dresses, shoes, handbags, and jewelry. By donating a suit or business appropriate items and accessories, you can change the lives of women in the community.

You can drop off your clean, and gently-used business attire from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the contactless drive-through at the United Way of Southern Nevada office at 5830 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89103.