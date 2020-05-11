United Way announces more money, organizations to join effort to help those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More help is on the way for those struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

For nearly two months, the United Way of Southern Nevada has brought together large businesses, local non-profits, and private donations to help families impacted by COVID-19. On Monday, the organization will expand its outreach to include additional businesses and funding.

United Way launched a partnership in March to help people with mortgage, rent, and utilities.

NV Energy, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, were the first big companies to team up with United Way. On Monday, United Way will announce that more organizations are joining the effort and it will have a new funding stream of $2.4 million.

The news conference with the announcement will take place at 9 a.m.

If you would like to help United Way in its effort, you can still donate to those in need.