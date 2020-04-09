United States Postal Service responds to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 has changed many daily routines, but delivering mail and packages is not one of those changes.

To keep the public and employees safe during this time, the Postal Service is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing.

USPS continues to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments.

PROTECTING EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS

If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell.

They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on the mobile device, they’ll ask for a name.

The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.

Customers shouldn’t approach a carrier to take a delivery, but instead allow them to leave the mailbox area before collecting it.

Most schools are not in session, so children should also be encouraged to not approach a postal vehicle or carrier.

When you come into our lobby, you’ll see that we’re limiting the number of customers in the facility to ten at one time.

There may be lines on the floor to help customers in the queue to maintain a safe distance from each other, and you may also see a plastic barrier or sheeting at the counter to protect you and our employees.

Once you’ve placed your items on the counter, the retail associate will ask you to step back while they process your transaction.

As an essential government service, we are committed to providing critical support to people across the country, while keeping employees and customers safe. Stay up-to-date on how we’re addressing COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/elgqeL9ioQ — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) March 31, 2020

ADDITIONAL PREVENTATIVE STEPS TAKEN BY USPS

Ensuring millions of masks, gloves and sanitizing products are distributed and available to employees.

Distributing sanitizing and cleaning product to more than 30,000 locations every day through the Postal Service supply chain.

Reinforcing workplace behaviors to ensure that contact among employees and customers reflects the best guidance regarding healthy interactions, social distancing, and risk minimization.

Measures have been implemented at retail facilities and mail processing facilities to ensure appropriate social distancing, including signage, floor tape, and “cough and sneeze” barriers.

All cleaning occurs in a manner consistent with CDC guidance relating to this pandemic.

The United States Postal Service is proud of the work our more than 600,000 employees play in processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages for the American public.

Providing a vital public service is part of this nation’s critical infrastructure.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

The CDC, World Health Organization, as well as the Surgeon General have indicated there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through mail and packages.