United flight to Las Vegas diverted after ‘disruptive passenger’ refused to wear face covering

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 25: A United Airlines 747 arrives at San Francisco International Airport on July 25, 2013 in San Francisco, California. United Continental Holdings, the parent company of United Airlines, reported record revenues with second quarter earnings of $469 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A United Airlines flight from Newark to Las Vegas was diverted Tuesday after a “disruptive passenger” refused to comply with the company’s face covering policy and wear a mask during the flight.

According to the airline, the flight was diverted to Omaha and the passenger was removed from the plane.

United Airlines issued the following statement:

“United Flight 859 from Newark to Las Vegas diverted to Omaha to remove a disruptive passenger who was also refusing to comply with United’s face covering policy. The aircraft was met by law enforcement, the passenger was removed and the flight has redeparted for Las Vegas.” United Airlines

The airline is requiring all “travelers to wear a face covering during their entire flight, except when eating or drinking,” according to the policy on its website.

Click HERE to read more on their face covering policy.