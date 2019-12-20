United Airlines ‘Pawfessionals’ lend paws of comfort to travelers to fight off holiday stress

DULLES, VA (WUSA) — The holiday season can be a stressful time of the year for many travelers so United has 20 comfort dogs at Dulles International Airport (IAD) as part of its United Paws program — from Friday to Sunday, to help.

Comfort dogs, called “Pawfessionals” by United, are located at post-security concourse C and D for customers that need their assistance, according to the airline.

The move by United comes as more than 350,000 customers are expected to go through its hub at Dulles during the holidays. The company believes these dogs can help people de-stress from what can be hectic holiday travel conditions.

The dogs are expected to be there on Friday until 5 p.m. The release did not say when the comfort dogs will be there on Saturday and Sunday.

Comfort dogs are also known as crisis response dogs and have been used in a variety of situations.

The American Kennel Club describes comfort dogs as animals that, “are trained to handle stressful, crowded situations so that they can help people remain calm in disasters.”

United has previously had comfort dogs assist customers at airports during the holidays. In 2018, six airports, including Dulles, had comfort dogs at United hubs.