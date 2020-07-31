United Airlines launches text hotline for passengers with COVID concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With travel looking a little different these days, United Airlines is putting safety and cleanliness at the forefront of their customer’s travel experience. United launched on Thursday a text hotline where passengers who have travel concerns can reach out to an automated assistant for updates on cleaning and safety procedures put in place due to COVID-19.

Customers can text “Clean” to FLYUA (35982) and get answers to questions about masks, boarding procedures, contactless check-in options and more, without having to call, search online or wait in a line for an answer.

Questions about what to expect next time you fly? Text "Clean" to FLYUA (35982) to learn how we're making every step of the travel journey safer for you. pic.twitter.com/359VUHQ4c5 — United Airlines (@united) July 30, 2020

The United Automated Assistant is one of many recent innovations that have been developed to modernize the airline’s service and create a more seamless experience for our customers.

This launch follows another recently announced digital product that allows United customers on standby and upgrade lists to receive text notifications once they have been cleared and assigned a seat, saving them time and further limiting person-to-person interactions.

“The travel experience has changed a lot from just a few months ago – we’ve overhauled our safety and cleaning procedures and this new text functionality makes it easier for our customers to stay informed,” said Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President for Technology and Chief Digital Officer.

“Whether you want to know the latest about our social distancing and face-covering policies or see how the boarding and deplaning process has changed, our Automated Assistant is designed to meet the customer where they are and get them answers in a simple, fast and easy way,” added Jojo.

The United Automated Assistant answers customers questions like:

How is United keeping airports cleaner and safer?

Are United Club locations still open?

How can I prepare for an upcoming trip?

What is the quality of the air onboard a plane?

How are you cleaning and disinfecting your planes?

Are there any changes to service during the flight?

The United Automated Assistant is part of the airline’s United CleanPlus program, an effort to put health and safety at the forefront of the entire customer experience, that includes partnerships with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic, a mandatory mask policy, electrostatic spraying, contactless check-in capabilities, and a first-of-its-kind, pre-boarding health self-assessment for passengers.

Face mask ✅



We are extending our face mask requirement to airports. In addition to on board our aircraft, face masks must be worn at customer service counters and kiosks, United Club locations, gates and baggage claim areas. — United Airlines (@united) July 22, 2020

Since May, United has been contacting customers via email and through the United app, as much as 24 hours in advance, if their flight is expected to be more than 70% full and gives them options to switch to different, less full flights for no additional fees.

Customers also have the option to cancel their flight and receive a credit for future travel. To date, the overwhelming majority of customers choose to keep their travel plans the same.