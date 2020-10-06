Unions to rally for job security for unemployed resort workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Labor union members plan to hold a “Right to Return” rally while the Clark County Commission is meeting Tuesday. They want commissioners to consider an ordinance that would save jobs.

There is a coalition of nine different unions involved which represent workers in hospitality, conventions, airport and entertainment industries. They want commissioners to put a “Right to Return” ordinance on the agenda that would ensure unemployed workers get their jobs back when the economy recovers.

The Culinary Union, the most influential in the state, is part of the effort.

“If they give them the peace of mind to say ‘when this pandemic is over, you guys are going to have your job’ people will feel completely different in their life right now,” said Geoconda Arguello-Kline, Culinary Union secretary-treasurer.

According to the union, a similar ordinance was passed in San Diego and Los Angeles.

The rally will be held outdoors at 8:30 a.m. and follow social distancing guidelines. All participants will be required to wear a mask.