LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas union representatives released more details of tentative contract agreements made with Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, and Wynn Resorts on Friday.

After months of negotiations and demonstrations, The Culinary and Bartenders Unions spoke to media members about deals struck ahead of this week’s strike deadline.

“It was a long, long fight,” Alberto Rodriguez, who works as a cook at Mandalay Bay, said of negotiations.

“It is so exciting,” Deanna Virgil, uniform attendant at Wynn Las Vegas added. “And I am so happy.”

The last of the deals with Wynn Resorts happened around 2:00 a.m. Friday, just three hours ahead of the 5:00 a.m. union strike deadline.

Contract agreements with Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts were made earlier in the week.

Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge told 8 News Now the wait was worth it for members.

“These are the best contracts ever,” he said. “We think that there will be overwhelming acceptance.”

Pappageorge explained that the five-year contracts offered to approximately 30,000 of its members include a 2.5-time wage increase, bringing the average person’s pay to about $35 per hour.

The agreements also include other stipulations, such as updated job safety regulations.

Furthermore, contracts feature protections against ever-changing technology and artificial intelligence advancements.

More specifically, properties are expected to define a technological change that could affect workers, while also providing necessary notification of such change ahead of time.

“We know the combination of robotics and AI, without some sort of regulation and also some sort of guidelines that companies have to follow,” Pappageorge explained. “We think it would be incredibly damaging to workers.”

Other points negotiated involved a required $2,000 severance for every year worked with a particular company.

Tough negotiating on both sides also specified wording of a ‘no strike’ clause, which is a first for this new contract, according to Pappageorge.

He told 8 News Now workers would still have the right to picket and take action against companies if needed under these contracts.

He also added that the unions can support the city’s 10,000 non-union restaurant workers.

As of Friday, the proposed contracts have been recommended to members by union negotiating committees. Workers will have the option to accept or reject them in the next 10 days.

Workers who spoke with media Friday said even though the road to get to this point was tiring, they are excited to embark on what they call an amazing opportunity.

“I’m happy that we all really decided to invest in our future,” Rodriguez concluded.

Union representatives said they will now turn their attention to negotiations for approximately 10,000 members at other Las Vegas properties.

These include The Mirage, Tropicana, Rio Las Vegas, Waldorf Astoria, Circus Circus, Treasure Island, Four Seasons, Westgate, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Sahara Las Vegas, The STRAT Hotel and various other downtown properties.

Pappageorge said strike deadlines for these current negotiations will be revealed in the coming weeks. For more information, click HERE.