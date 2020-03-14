Unions requesting CCSD close schools because of COVID-19, protests planned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two school district unions are calling for CCSD superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to close public schools amid the spread of coronavirus.

The National Education Association of Southern Nevada (NEASN) sent out a letter Saturday requesting that Jara close the schools immediately in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional Technical Employees (CCASAPE) also requested that the schools be closed. That union represents administrators, principals and deans. That same day a petition began circulating calling on CCSD leaders to follow several colleges across the state, which have canceled in-person classes. By Saturday afternoon, it had more than 40,500 signatures.

Friday afternoon, Jara sent out a statement that said a short-term closure had not been ruled out and would depend on recommendations from health officials as well as consideration the impact school closures would have on the entire community. He said there would be a 24-hour notice.

The union that represents teachers, Clark County Education Association (CCEA), is holding a board meeting Sunday to discuss the matter.

“Where we stand is the safety of students and front line educators,” said John Vellardita, CCEA executive director.

He said it is of “upmost importance” and the union is in daily discussions with district administrators.

“I think it’s a matter of time before we come out with a decision.”

Some teachers and parents are planning protests for Monday and Tuesday at Governor Steve Sisolak’s Las Vegas office and Superintendent Jara’s office.