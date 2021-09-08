Unions awaiting Clark County School District vaccine mandate plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local unions say they’re in limbo as they wait for the school district to present a plan for a vaccine mandate.

The school board approved writing one a week ago. The unions don’t have a timeline for when this mandate could take effect.

One union 8 News Now spoke to says they want to make sure they’re a part of these discussions and work through concerns from their members.

Tonight, members from the teacher’s union will meet to discuss the vaccine mandate. The CCASAPE, which represents administrators, says they’re constantly getting feedback from their representative council.

One concern from principals is losing staff before they are able to come up with a solution.

They want to hear the district’s stance on those who have recovered from COVID-19 as well as the current data on district-wide infections.

They say they don’t want to create another crisis while trying to solve one.

“So individuals leaving their profession, resigning, retiring based on a mandate would be disastrous for the district. So we want to make sure that’s not going to happen. I don’t believe CCSD wants that to happen as well,” Jeff Horn, Deputy Executive Director, CCASAPE said.

A CCSD representative for Superintendent Jara says they have reached out to the unions.

“Those communications cannot be forced. But as they are ongoing, we will be able to release the plan once we reach an agreement,” Tod Story, Communications, Clark County School District said.

The school district says they don’t have a timeline for when that plan would be released. The unions want to make sure this is done efficiently, but not rushed.