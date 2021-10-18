Union walkout set at Child Haven over unsafe work environment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After reports that workers have been punched, bitten and kicked, a union is planning a walkout on Wednesday to protest conditions at Child Haven.

One worker was thrown through a window by a child, according to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1107.

The union represents workers for the Department of Family Services.

“According to a report from an independent study, to bring working conditions back to a safe level, DFS needs to hire 106+ new employees,” a statement released on Monday by the union said.

“Child Haven is meant to assist and care for abused and neglected children. However, children with severe mental illness and autism are being placed there as well. The staff is not trained or qualified to provide these children with the treatment that they need,” the union said.

Child Haven is located at 701 N. Pecos Road.