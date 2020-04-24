Union that represents Nevada health care workers files complaint against OSHA claiming ‘lives are in jeopardy’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A union that represents thousands of Nevada health care workers is demanding OSHA investigate complaints about work place safety at hospitals.

According to a statement released by SEIU Local 1107, frontline workers lives are in jeopardy during the COVID-19 crisis:

“Unfortunately, SEIU 1107 counsel has documented multiple violations to OSHA regulations and federal law and has presented those complaints to the Nevada OSHA office. The violations cited range from the forced reusing of PPE materials, violations of the Ryan White Law, and employees having to treat COVID-19 positive patients with little or no procedures in place to protect those employee’s families and loved ones upon returning home from work.” SEIU Local 1107

In its request for a formal investigation and on-site visits, the union specifically mentions Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital, Valley Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in the Las Vegas area, as well as Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko.