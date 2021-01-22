Union says proposed cuts to Nevada public employee benefits go too far

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes to public employee benefits proposed in Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s budget recommendation put too much burden on workers to pay out-of-pocket expenses for needed health care and insurance, according to union officials.

Harry Schiffman, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 4041, asked officials, state lawmakers and Gov. Sisolak to reconsider the cuts.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada state employees have gone above and beyond to ensure the continuation of services our communities depend on to live healthy and productive lives,” Schiffman said. “While Gov. Sisolak recognizes the need to prioritize the health and wellbeing of state employees, no one deserves to see their health care cut during a pandemic.”

The proposed changes to the Public Employees Benefit Program (PEBP) puts state workers in a position to pay more out-of-pocket for our health care needs, Schiffman said.

While premiums will stay relatively flat, or in some cases lower, the plans in the proposal cut health care coverage, slash Basic Life Insurance and eliminate Long Term Disability Insurance, Schiffman said.

The plan in which most state employees are enrolled — CDHP — will see increased deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, and a reduced employer match to their Health Savings Account in this proposal.

Schiffman called proposed cuts “significant,” putting needed health care services out of reach for thousands of front-line heroes.