Union pursuing benefits, protections for more furloughed workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Culinary Union officials said on Wednesday they are pursuing health insurance benefits and seniority guarantees for furloughed union members at Station Casinos, downtown Las Vegas resorts and other Strip resorts.

Agreements announced Monday cover the two largest gaming employers in the state — MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

But there are furloughed union workers elsewhere that need the same help.

“The Culinary and Bartenders Unions will continue negotiating the same protections for 24,000 workers who are employed at other casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas, including for unionized workers at Station Casinos,” according to a union spokesperson.

Those protections could include full-family healthcare through the Culinary Health Fund through March 1, 2021, 2-year recall rights, 10 paid days for quarantine and other benefits negotiated as part of the MGM and Caesars agreements.