Union praises efforts to vaccinate state’s minorities, Sisolak’s role

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Culinary Union leader Geoconda Argüello-Kline on Thursday praised the vaccination efforts for Nevada’s minority communities, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s role in making it happen.

A statement issued by the union detailed efforts to reach Black and brown communities of color — groups that have been disproportionately impacted by the effects of COVID-19.

Job losses in the hospitality industry hit Las Vegas hard, and conditions during the pandemic contributed to hardships for minorities as they waited for a chance to return to work.

The union notes that 130 of its members and/or their immediate family members have died from COVID-19, with 1,283 hospitalized due to the virus since March 1, 2020.

“Hospitality workers have had access to the COVID-19 vaccine since March 11, 2021 and as of April 5, 2021, any Nevadan 16 and older can be vaccinated,” the statement said. “As hospitality workers and their family members get the vaccine, the Culinary Union continues to encourage workers to take advantage of on-site vaccine clinics at work whenever they are available.”

@GovSisolak urges hospitality workers who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. "It's on all of us to make this comeback a success," he said. #8NN pic.twitter.com/Vrabwfzd0z — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 29, 2021

Outreach efforts by doctors, Immunize Nevada, Sisolak, the Culinary Health Fund and other health care professionals have played an important role in driving vaccination efforts. The union has worked to communicate with members and others in the community to inform them of vaccination opportunities.

The union reminds hospitality workers to sign up for vaccine appointments:

English: https://vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/vaccination-schedule

Spanish: https://vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/vaccination-schedule?lang=es