Union jams Las Vegas Strip to put spotlight on casino plans to reopen — safely

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas hotel/casino workers still have a lot of questions, and want more answers. Specifically, questions about whether they will be safe when they return to work.

“We want the hospitality industry to be transparent,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary Treasurer for the Culinary Union.

The union hosted a caravan Tuesday, causing a bit of a traffic jam on the Las Vegas Strip. The point? To get the attention of casino companies.

She says while some properties have released reopening plans, others have not.

“We feel proud the Wynn and Encore released their plans and make it public … their plan right now. We don’t receive (plans) for all the casinos.”

Kline says the union would like to see immediate action from the state, including the Nevada Gaming Commission.

“Before this, we sent to the Nevada Gaming Commission, we sent the Culinary Union guidelines for health and safety so it can protect everybody,” Kline said. “And they fail on us completely.”

“We right now are asking the Governor Sisolak, we’re asking to the Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick to call the Nevada Gaming Commission and explain to them how important is to have legislation to protect all the workers,” she said.

The union wants guidelines on prevention, protection, enhanced cleaning and how this will all be enforced.

“More deep cleaning. We are asking for. Give time to the workers to do it, because you can’t expect to have a normal cleaning they used to do before in the same time the workers when they come back to work,” Kline said.

They also want workers tested and guests screened. The union also wants safety committees.

“It’s the people in Nevada. It’s for all the hospitality industry. We are not asking for one specific casino –no, we are asking for everybody. All the hospitality industry.

We reached out to the Nevada Gaming Commission, but they had no comment.