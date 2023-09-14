LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Educators Association, the union that represents 18,000 Clark County teachers, filed to appeal the injunction order aimed at stopping teachers from conducting “rolling sickouts” which have caused several schools to cancel classes over the past few weeks.

The appeal was filed in Nevada Supreme Court Thursday, one day after a Clark County District Court judge sided with the Clark County School District and said the sickouts constituted a strike and went against Nevada law which doesn’t allow teachers to strike.

The appeal asks for an emergency motion to stop the injunction saying “that is facially invalid for

vagueness, non-specificity, and overbreadth. CCEA asks this Court to stay the order of the district court until an impending emergency, expedited appeal can be resolved.”

CCEA and CCSD have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract for the teachers. CCSD said the two sides are at an impasse and the only way to resolve the issue would be arbitration.