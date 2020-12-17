Union files complaint for caregivers who are forced to pay for their own training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About 13,00 care aides who are responsible for paying for their own training in their capacity as caregivers are being treated unfairly, according to a complaint filed by SEIU Nevada 1107 — the union local that represents them.

The practice is “very atypical in other states and is not supported by Nevada’s rules and regulations,” according to a news release from SEIU on Thursday.

The complaint was sent to Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, according to union officials.

State regulations indicate that agencies should be responsible for arranging workers’ training, SEIU said.

SEIU said that almost 70 percent of home care workers reported they have to pay for training. Most are having problems making payments.

“Home care workers are already receiving training money through Medicaid, so charging workers to cover their own training punishes the essential workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic making sure seniors and people with disabilities are able to stay home,” said Brian Shepherd, SEIU 1107’s Chief of Staff.

“We’re asking Health and Human Services to make sure agencies understand that they are responsible for paying for training,” Shepherd said.

“Many of us work for two or more agencies, which means we have to pay for this training two or three times. That can get really expensive really fast,” said Tyree Love, a home care worker for 11 years.