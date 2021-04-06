Union announces tentative agreement with HCA hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The union representing more than 4,000 workers at MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center reached a tentative agreement Friday on a contract.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1107 announced the agreement Tuesday with HCA. The contract covers nurses, technicians and ancillary employees.

SEIU said the agreement “preserves key health and education benefits, provides a stronger voice on the job, and provides frontline health care workers fair wage increases.”

Negotiations began just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Southern Nevada last year.

“COVID-19 has made it clear how important unions are and how important our frontline heroes are, public sector or private sector these essential workers should never be taken for granted and we as a community must always stand in support of the invaluable work they do for all of us. We really want to thank all of the people that stood with us during this fight,” said Grace Vergara-Mactal, SEIU Local 1107 Executive Director.