Union agrees to mediation in teacher contract talks with CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The union that represents school teachers, who are threatening a strike, has agreed to enter into mediation with the Clark County School District, according to a strongly worded news release from the district.

The release reads “the district is pleased that the union has agreed to mediation after days of using stalling tactics and threats that have left this entire community on edge.”

Teachers have threatened to walk off the job on Sept. 10 but the school district is attempting to prevent that from happening with legal action. The district filed for an injunction Monday to stop the strike. By Nevada law, it’s illegal for public employees to strike. The union, CCEA, could face a $50,000 daily fine and penalties.

READ: CCSD news release on mediation

Teachers want pay increases the district promised them for continuing education. The district contends there is not enough money.

“The union has been unwilling to make any concessions with a financially strained district,” the statement said. “We are willing to give in this process, but threatening students and teachers is not a conversation we are willing to have.”

The release also states a compromise “must be met now” otherwise 320,000 children will not receive the education they deserve, teachers will not be compensated which will leave their families struggling and parents will not be able to go to work if there is not qualified staff to teach their children.

READ: CCSD news release on injunction and CCEA’s response

CCEA released a statement Monday after the district filed for an injuction. It said, in part: “It is our position that the law making striking illegal in Nevada is unconstitutional and educators should not be deterred from exercising their rights.” It also said the district continued to bargain in “bad faith by proposing to abolish the entire compensation system for 18,800 educators.”

The Nevada Legislature did add additional funding which allowed the district to give teachers a 3% raise, step increases for two years, and 4% additional contribution to their health care. Governor Steve Sisolak said it is up to the union and district to work out the contract negotiations.