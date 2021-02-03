Uninsured Nevadans get 90 extra days to enroll with Nevada Health Link due to Pres. Biden’s executive order on COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Open Enrollment has closed, but those without health insurance are getting another chance to get enrolled. The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans compliant with the Affordable Care Act, has announced a 90-day Special Enrollment Period for uninsured Nevadans.

It starts Feb. 15 and goes through May 15, 2021 and it can be done through the online State Based Exchange, known as Nevada Health Link.

The Special Enrollment Period is in accordance with the Executive Order issued by President Biden last month, in response to the ongoing national emergency presented by COVID-19.

“The Exchange is excited to announce our participation in the upcoming Special Enrollment Period, giving uninsured Nevadans another opportunity to purchase affordable health insurance, especially as we continue to face unprecedented challenges during the ongoing pandemic,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “The SEP begins exactly one month after the closure of our traditional Open Enrollment Period for 2021 health insurance coverage, in which we connected nearly 82,000 Nevadans to comprehensive and quality health coverage through Nevada Health Link. As soon as Nevada learned of the news from the federal government, we took immediate action to plan and collaborate with our vendor, other State Based Exchanges, on-exchange insurance carriers and the statewide network of 750-plus brokers and navigators to implement a seamless, streamlined process for Nevadans looking to get connected during this unique enrollment period. Pandemic or no pandemic, no Nevadan should ever be without health insurance.”

This SEP is available for any Nevadan who missed the Open Enrollment Period and is uninsured; please note existing enrollees will NOT have the opportunity to shop and change their current plan.

Exchange plans are ideal for those who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who do not have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality, and affordable plans.

The Exchange is the only place Nevadans can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of insurance premiums. Four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan through Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance (tax credits).

All plans offered through the Exchange cover the ACA’s ten essential health benefits, such as pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment. Consumers can choose from up to 50 plans from five carriers, including Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), SilverSummit (Ambetter), Anthem HMO Co, Friday Health Plans, and SelectHealth. Nevada Health Link also offers up to 27 dental plans from six dental carriers and has recently partnered with VSP to offer vision plans.

For more information, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927; TTY: 711. The Call Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday, unless it is an observed holiday. The Exchange recommends working with a certified broker or navigator to enroll in the SEP.