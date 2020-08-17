Unhealthy air quality postpones school in Reno area as wildfire burns

RENO — After weeks of debating how best to begin the new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials in Reno postponed reopening classrooms Monday due to unhealthy air quality and other concerns about a nearby California wildfire.

Washoe County schools were set to open a week ahead of Clark County schools.

Smoke has blown in from the #LoyaltonFire and Air Quaility in Reno is now considered Unhealthy. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Keep outdoor activities short pic.twitter.com/E4YjyXHYFg — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieWilsonWX) August 16, 2020

Washoe County schools had been scheduled to reopen Monday for the first time since March as part of a district-wide plan to combine in-person and distance learning.

More than 500 firefighters were battling the lightning-sparked fire that has destroyed at least five homes. The Loyalton fire is northwest of Reno.

School officials didn’t decide until Sunday night to postpone starting the new school year. They plan to reopen schools Tuesday.