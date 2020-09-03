Unemployment website will be down starting at 8 p.m., DETR announces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The website for regular unemployment claims will be offline for two hours beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, according to a news release.

The site is expected to be back online at 10 p.m.

“During this brief window, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials,” the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation news release said.

“Filers are encouraged to visit the sites after 10 p.m. tonight. This maintenance will not impact the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site (employnv.gov) and individuals filing PUA claims online will not be affected.”

During the outage, DETR will conduct updates to automated call center recordings.