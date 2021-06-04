Unemployment website down until midnight, DETR announces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The website to make regular unemployment insurance (UI) claims is currently down and will be offline until about midnight.

An announcement about the ui.nv.gov outage from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation was sent out just before noon today, and indicated that the site went down at 6 a.m. Friday. The site is expected to be down for 18 hours.

DETR said the system is offline for system updates, and advises claimants and employers to try again after midnight. Employers will not be able to access their accounts, and the telephone filing system will be limited, according to a news release.

The maintenance affects only the ui.nv.gov site, and other sites for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), DETR and JobConnect are continuing to function.