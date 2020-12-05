Unemployment trust fund dwindles as PUA payment deadline nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge has given DETR three weeks to pay unemployment claims for Pandemic Unemployment Insurance, but a look at the state’s trust fund raises questions about where that money will come from.

Weekly reports on unemployment claims from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation include the amounts paid out and how much money is left in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

This week’s report shows a balance of $45.6 million in the trust fund, with enough money to pay 1.69 weeks of benefits.

The balance has been dropping dramatically since layoffs in March and continued lags in tourism through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, the state has borrowed money from the federal government to pay benefits when the trust fund is empty. In 2010, Nevada had to borrow to pay benefits — and pay back the loan with interest. Unemployed workers continued to receive their benefits.

Funding for these programs will eventually run out, but the state has not said what will happen at that point.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has repeated the need for more stimulus funds from the federal government.

As the weeks have passed, DETR has reported on weekly claims filed for unemployment benefits. Over the past two months, DETR’s reports have shown the shift from regular unemployment claims to claims through new programs that offer extended benefits when regular benefits run out.

DETR reported Friday on updated unemployment statistics for the week ending Nov. 28

Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits have dropped to 6,442, a decrease of 1,679 claims (20.7 percent) compared to last week. Continued claims also dropped and now stand at 84,633, a decline of 9,510 claims (10.1 percent). That reflects the shift to supplemental unemployment benefits as regular benefits are exhausted.

Initial claims for PUA benefits increased by 1,047 (12.5 percent) to 8,345. A total of 657,960 PUA claims have been filed to date. Continued claims for PUA benefits dropped by 4,076 claims (5.3 percent) to 81,544 — the fewest continued claims filed in any week for the PUA program.

PUA provides benefits for self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers.

As regular benefits run out, unemployed workers have shifted to Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program and Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program.

PEUC claims were at 95,860, just 105 claims below last week. PEUC provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.

SEB claims increased, climbing 1,469 claims to 14,832. SEB provides up to 30 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits.