Unemployment rises to 9.6% in Las Vegas metro area; Nevada remains at 7.8%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas metro area’s unemployment rate jumped from 8.9% in May to 9.6%, according to June figures released Wednesday by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

North Las Vegas continues to post the highest unemployment of any Nevada city, increasing from 9.9% to 11% from May to June.

The state’s 7.8% unemployment rate didn’t change in June, matching May’s number, DETR said in Wednesday’s report.

More than 7,500 people returned to work in the Las Vegas metro area, according to DETR statistics.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits dropped by 33% since May, with 10,248 claims filed in June — the lowest so far in 2021. Claims peaked during the pandemic with 208,869 filed in March 2020.

“The statewide decrease in initial claims can be attributed to the decreases seen in Clark, Nye and Storey counties,” DETR said.

According to DETR, $59.2 million was paid out in unemployment claims in Clark County in June. Washoe County payments totaled $9.5 million.