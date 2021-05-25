Unemployment rates increase slightly across Nevada; North Las Vegas at top

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas continues to post the highest unemployment rate of any city in Nevada — 10% — but at least it’s not going up.

That’s not the case for some cities and counties around the state.

Clark County unemployment went from 8.8% to 9% from March to April, the highest of any county in Nevada. That increase was the result of rising unemployment in Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Mesquite.

The table below shows April unemployment (%) on the left, and March unemployment (%) on the right:

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported last week that unemployment dropped from 8.1% in March to 8.0% in April.

Hiring in the Las Vegas metro area was the primary reason for that decline.

The monthly DETR report looking at individual cities and counties shows Eureka County with the state’s lowest unemployment — 2.4% — and the top three counties are Clark (9.0%), Nye (6.2%) and Lyon (5.8%).

The unemployment rates increased from March to April for 14 of Nevada’s 17 counties.

Comparisons to 2020 employment statistics show huge improvements from the first full month of the pandemic last year.

Unemployment reached 31.7% in April 2020, and 33.3% for all of Clark County.