Unemployment rates drop in Las Vegas metro area, North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment in the Las Vegas metro area dropped to 8.2% in statistics for August, dropping from 9.4% the previous month, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

North Las Vegas once again led all Nevada cities with 9.5% unemployment, but improved from 11% unemployment in July.

DETR estimates that the labor force in the Las Vegas metro area shrunk by 11,660 people from July to August.

The data is not seasonally adjusted.

Compared to August 2020, the labor force grew by 527 people.

DETR’s unemployment report for Nevada’s metro areas summarizes the employment picture for counties, cities and the three major metro areas in Nevada: Las Vegas, Reno-Sparks and Carson City. The report showed improvements in all the metro areas.

The Reno dropped to 4.2% unemployment after posting 4.9% in July. Carson City posted a 4.6% rate, down from 5.3% in July.

Clark County overall reported 8.2% unemployment, the highest rate of any county in Nevada. Eureka County was the lowest, with 3.2%.

A look at Nevada cities shows Henderson at 7.1% unemployment, and Las Vegas at 8.2%.