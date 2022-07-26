LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The unemployment rate in Nevada is continuing on a downward trend, adding roughly 7600 jobs over the course of June, that’s according to a July report released by the Nevada Department of Unemployment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR).

According to the report, the state’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.9 percent in May, to 4.7 percent in June. A small overall decrease, but emblematic of a larger trend.

Of the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), Las Vegas led with the highest unemployment rate. The rates were 5.7 percent in the Las Vegas area, 3.3 percent in Reno, and 3.7 percent in the Carson area in June 2022.

County-wise, Clark continued to have the highest unemployment rate, at 5.7 percent, while White Pine had the lowest, at 2.9 percent.

The level of recovery among the 11 super sectors at the state level, saw five industries surpassing

their employment peaks. Manufacturing has recovered at 109.5 percent, trade, transportation, and utilities

saw a recovery of 109.8 percent, financial activities at 108 percent, and education and health services at

105.2 percent, the report states.

Leisure and hospitality sits at 90.7 percent above its pre-pandemic peak.