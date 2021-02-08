Unemployment puzzle is confusing at tax time, but help is available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are days away from tax season. Starting Friday, you can file your returns.

As we get closer to the date, many unemployment claimants have questions about their forms.

From numbers that don’t add up, to fraudulent forms, many people have questions about filing their 10-99 G forms. And today the Nevada Deparment of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) commented on the fraud concerns.

DETR said it’s important to report fraud if you see it.

As people gear up to file their taxes on Friday, Feb. 12, some people are providing answers to the questions about the totals on the 10-99 G forms that people are receiving.

Cyara Neel runs a popular Facebook help group.

“Once you put in your 10-99, it will show you how much you have gotten in the last year,” Neel said.

“You can do it through the IRS, you can do it through Turbo Tax … you can do it anywhere.”

Neel said the extra weekly payments won’t show up on the 10-99. Once you file, the amount you received should change, she said.

“You are not going to see a lot of those extra payments, but you will see those weekly amounts,” she said.

DETR also knows fraud is a concern. The Employment Security Division administrator said, “We know Nevadans are concerned and have questions regarding these 10-99s. The IRS is aware of the magnitude of this issue. Our recommendation is for claimants to file their tax returns with their correct information. And we suggest all claims filers keep records of the payments their received, if any.”

If you have a fraud concern or the amount is incorrect, you are advised to file a report online with the agency’s website, select the Unemployment Fraud tab on the left under “Quick Links” and then click on “1099-G Correction Request.”

“You can reach out to sites like ours if your questions haven’t been answered,” Neels said.

Neel said many people are also worried about filing returns on money they never received, something she says you should contact the IRS about. She also echoed DETR on another point: It’s important to keep your records.