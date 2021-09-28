Unemployment payment confusion, DETR urges claimants to check eligibility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is asking many people concerned about missing unemployment payments to make sure they are eligible and approved for payments.

Cyara Neel runs a popular Facebook assistance page and tells 8 News Now she thinks there is a mix-up in the program stemming from months ago.

“Lots and lots of people have not been paid the funds they are entitled to,” said Neel.

People say they are missing their payments despite the pandemic-related benefits ending.

“They are still getting file weekly claims but they are not getting paid for these, they have run out of actual compensation that was entitled to them,” Neel added.

She also tells 8 News Now many claimants are saying money eligibility shows up in their portals but many are not getting paid.

“People are missing state extended benefits from the last week they were eligible for them and then they are also missing the regular unemployment, yes,” said Neel.

With pandemic-related funds expiring DETR says there may still be confusion.

The regular Unemployment Insurance rules are back in place now.

DETR released the following statement to 8 News Now.

If you have found yourself to be monetarily eligible to open a new UI claim, this is what you are eligible for, not approved for. Some claimants may be monetarily eligible for a new UI claim but haven’t worked, thus won’t receive benefits. Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation

DETR also explained if you are trying to file a new UI claim now, in September 2021the base period for your income is April 2020 to March 2020.

The department also referred us to the handbook.

“They pulled from the wrong program which left people without any benefits when they ended,” Neel said.

She also questions if there still may be a mix-up. However, DETR tells 8 News Now there is not.

“I believe it is a DETR problem, it is a DETR issue,” adds Neel.

DETR also says payments for the current week are still being processed.

Additional information regarding Unemployment Insurance benefit concerns:

If you are trying to file your new UI claim now, in September 2021, the base period for your income is April 2020 to March 2021.

To be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits, you must meet one or the other of the following conditions. You must have base period earnings that are:

1. Equal to or exceeding 1 ½ times the high quarter earnings, or

2. Wages in each of at least 3 of the 4 quarters in the past base period.

Unemployment Insurance has always been a temporary bridge to employment after losing you job through no fault of your own. An unemployment insurance claim is valid for one year and funded for up to 26 weeks. In order to file and collect from the new open UI claim, you must have worked and earned wages during your base period.

