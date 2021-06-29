Unemployment Payment Changes: DETR to start using new Way2Go debit cards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are receiving unemployment, be on the lookout for a new debit card. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is now using Way2Go debit cards instead of those from Bank of America.

If you filed your weekly claim Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, you will use the Bank of America card for those funds. If you file after Wednesday, your benefits will go onto the new card.

If you haven’t received your card, it is possible some will still be delivered through early July.