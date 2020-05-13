Unemployment pay extended 13 weeks for those who have exhausted benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans who have exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits will get an additional 13 weeks, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

According to a news release, DETR has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to extend benefits. PEUC, a temporary program, will be payable back to the week ending April 4, 2020 and will end the week ending Dec. 26, 2020.

“We have been working incessantly in order to provide PEUC and the other CARES Act provisions to Nevadans, and we continue to look at ways to improve our system to meet the ongoing demand,” said DETR director, Heather Korbulic. “We know this additional federal benefit will assist hard-working Nevadans who have lost their jobs, which is why we continue to work tirelessly to address the state’s unemployment benefit needs.”

To be eligible for PEUC, claimants must:

Have received all of their regular UI benefit payments, with no ability to receive further regular UI benefits either because the benefit year has ended or because the claimant has been paid their full benefit amount;

Have had a recent period of UI eligibility (a “benefit year”), which ended after July 1, 2019;

Have no eligibility to establish a new benefit year.

If deemed eligible to file PEUC, claimants will receive the same weekly benefit amount as their regular UI claim. In addition to the weekly PEUC benefit amount, claimants will also receive the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation as a weekly $600 payment for weeks filed between April 4, 2020 through July 25,2020.

According to the news release, claimants will notified by mail of potential benefits for the extended pay. Claimants will need to login to their unemployment account at ui.nv.gov. The PEUC filing process steps will differ depending of the status of the person’s regular UI claim. Claimants are encouraged to view the PEUC Frequently Asked Questions on detr.nv.gov/coronavirus for more instructions on how to file for their PEUC claim.

DETR reminds filers to avoid the peak hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and file in the later evening or early morning.

DETR encourages filing online but if a claimant wishes to file over the telephone, claimants must contact the UI call centers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at: (775) 684-0350, (702) 486-0350 or (888) 890-8211 (for rural areas and out-of-state). There are high wait times. If a filer reaches and automated response, they should select number 4 for the extended benefits.