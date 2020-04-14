Unemployment office remains closed yet people keep showing up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation wants to remind people that its offices are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This reminder comes because people continue to show up outside the building expecting to be able to get inside.

The state is currently dealing with a record number of people filing for unemployment insurance.

DETR is asking people to file claims on its website which was recently updated. The website has a dedicated section for businesses and people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

If you have questions, you can go to this link where DETR has answered around 20 of the most commonly asked questions.