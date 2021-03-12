Unemployment Insurance website offline Saturday from 1-7 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) said Friday that regular system updates will take the Unemployment Insurance website (ui.nv.gov) offline on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Access to file claims or use resources on the site will be unavailable during this time, according to a DETR news release.

DETR recommends filing claims after the site is back up tomorrow night.

The maintenance will not impact the PUA (employnv.gov), DETR (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites.

