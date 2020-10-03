Unemployment Insurance Site temporarily offline Temporarily Saturday for maintenance; No Impact to PUA

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced that in order to conduct regular system maintenance, the unemployment insurance system (ui.nv.gov) site will be offline Saturday night, Oct. 3, from 2 p.m. until midnight, a time of lower traffic.

During this brief period, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials. Filers are encouraged to visit the site after midnight Saturday night.

The maintenance will not impact the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site, and individuals filing PUA claims online will not be affected.