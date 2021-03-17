Unemployment in Las Vegas metro area at 9.9%; North Las Vegas at 10.9%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unemployment rate in the Las Vegas metro area has dropped below 10% in January after nearly a year of battling back from unemployment that reached 34% following business shutdowns in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The Las Vegas metro area, with 9.9% unemployment, continues to keep the state’s jobless rate high — reported at 8.1% in a DETR report on Friday. National unemployment is at 6.3%.

And unemployment rates for cities showed North Las Vegas is still at the top in Nevada:

North Las Vegas: 10.9%

Las Vegas: 9.8%

Henderson: 8.3%

Boulder City: 7.7%

A year ago, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

There were 71,930 more people unemployed in January 2021 than there were in January 2020.

(Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation)

DETR’s Friday report showed that Las Vegas continues to lag behind Reno in the return of jobs. Las Vegas is 14.9% below job levels from this time a year ago, while Reno is only 2.9% below last year’s levels. Reno’s unemployment rate was 4.6% in January.

The difference in the recoveries is likely connected to Las Vegas’s reliance on conventions and international travel, which have still not started to return in significant numbers.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were slightly higher, coming in at 8.5% for Nevada

Seasonal jobs brought slight increases in unemployment in 13 of Nevada’s 17 counties.

Figures for our unemployment estimates come from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, a state/federal partnership sponsored by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS-LAUS).