Unemployment fraud scheme worth $250K lands Las Vegas man in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who filed two dozen fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits worth an estimated $250,000 was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in prison.

Antwine Demon Hunter, 34, was sentenced to 49 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in July to one count of mail fraud. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon also ordered Hunter to pay restitution and serve three years of supervised release when he gets out.

Hunter took part in a scheme to steal identities to file 24 fraudulent claims in Nevada and California.

As part of the scheme, Hunter had debit cards with unemployment benefits mailed to addresses he could access. Hunter withdrew at least $189,118 using the cards, according to federal authorities.

The claims were approved by Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) and California’s Employment Development Department (EDD).

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Quentin Heiden of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General (DOL-OIG), Los Angeles Region made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the DOL-OIG. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Fang prosecuted the case.

Anyone with information about COVID-19 fraud can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.